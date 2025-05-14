Zimbabwe: Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society Loses U.S.$138k Claim Against Ex-Convict Kereke

The Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) has lost a case in which it was claiming a refund of US$138,000 from former Zanu PF legislator Munyaradzi Kereke following a failed purchase of his Fortress Hospital in Ruwa.

High Court judge Justice Jacob Mafusire dismissed the application by HMMAS, describing the demand as opportunistic.

"The plaintiff has failed to prove any aspect of its case.

"The first defendant destroyed the plaintiff's case completely. The plaintiff has no case. This suit is manifestly opportunistic. The defendants are entitled to judgment," he said before throwing out the claim.

HMMAS had sued Kereke and Briward Trading (PVT) seeking a refund in the sum of US$138,000 plus interest.

The plaintiff also sought an order confirming the cancellation of an agreement of sale between itself and Kereke.

It also wanted the court to declare that it paid the full purchase price for the medical institution, Fortress Hospital.

HMMAS had claimed that in November 2014, it purchased Fortress Hospital from the defendants via two agreements.

It said one was for the immovable property, Stand 9653 Ruwa Township, upon which the hospital is built.

The other, on the same day, granted the plaintiff the right of first refusal for the movables and other assets associated with the hospital.

The defendants (Kereke and Briward Trading) were represented by their agent, Newton Madzika

The plaintiff was represented by its former Chief Executive Officer, Evaristo Rukasha.

The purchase price for the immovable property was US$800,000. The purchase price for the equipment and fittings was US$650,000.

HMMAS said it duly paid the purchase prices.

"The US$800,000 was paid in two tranches, US$700,000 through a bank then known as Kingdom/Afrasia, now defunct, and the balance through a firm of legal practitioners, Muza & Nyapadi, the conveyancers appointed to transfer title in the immovable property," reads court papers.

The US$650,000 for the assets was subsequently paid through Madzika.

It was alleged that on 21 March 2022, Kereke connived with Rukasha, who, in an act of abuse of office, signed an acknowledgement of debt on behalf of the plaintiff for US$400,000 in favour of the defendants, allegedly as outstanding amounts for Fortress Hospital.

Rukasha, it was alleged, caused some payments to be made in terms of the acknowledgement of debt.

The payments were irregular because the plaintiff had fully paid for the hospital.

Following disciplinary proceedings, Rukasha was dismissed from employment.

Relying on the acknowledgement of debt aforesaid, the first defendant, through threats, fraudulent misrepresentations and intimidation, coerced or manipulated the plaintiff into signing an agreement on 31 August 2023.

According to the 31 August 2023 agreement, the purchase price was US$1,138,900, of which US$866,900 was acknowledged to have been paid, leaving a balance of US$272,000 outstanding.

HMMAS said it had since paid US$138,000 in various instalments before its newly reconstituted Board, led by one Zacharia Murerwa, considered that the 31 August 2023 agreement was unlawful and unenforceable by reason of the fact that it had been induced by fraud or duress

Thus, in its suit the plaintiff sought confirmation that it bought and paid for Fortress Hospital long back in 2014, that it is entitled to get transfer of the immovable property and all the assets associated with the hospital, and that the payment of US$138,000 aforesaid that it had made to the defendants allegedly under an unlawful agreement, should be refunded.

Kereke challenged the claim.

He said it took more than 8 ½ years for the defendants to finally have access to the deposit of US$700,000 aforesaid.

He also said the defendants have never received the balance of US$100,000.

He said on the plaintiff's instructions, Muza and Nyapadi diverted the plaintiff's payment for something else.

Kereke also said the amount of $650,000 allegedly paid by the plaintiff through Madzika, or his trusts, allegedly towards the assets for Fortress Hospital, was never received by the defendants.

Kereke said the pleadings are inelegant.

He also said it has been quite a mission to stitch together a coherent narrative from the divergent versions of the facts as presented by the parties.

The High Court found no favour with the plaintiff, ruling that Kereke had managed to defend himself well.