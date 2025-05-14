Mauritius: Unesco Training Enhances Reporting Skills On Climate Change Amidst Disinformation

A three-day high-level training workshop bringing together around 30 journalists from the Eastern African region to upgrade their reporting skills on climate change as well as environmental issues, and tackle the growing threat of disinformation, kicked off, today, at the Media Trust in Port Louis.

The Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Dr Avinash Ramtohul; the Regional Adviser for Communication and Information for Africa, UNESCO, Ms Misako Ito; and other personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

The regional training being held from 13 to 15 May 2025 under the theme 'Climate Change and Disinformation', is organised by the Media Trust, in collaboration with UNESCO, Africa21, the Indian Ocean Commission, and the University of Mauritius. It brings together journalists and media professionals from Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries from the Eastern African region. Participants from Comoros, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rodrigues and Seychelles are attending the workshop.

The high-level training is part of the Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change launched on 19 November 2024 by the United Nations, UNESCO and the Brazilian government. The Global Initiative supports and strengthens existing communication campaigns on climate change to mitigate and counter climate disinformation. It also advances ongoing advocacy and communication efforts to enhance the integrity of information environments globally.

Against the backdrop of a highly technological driven era with the volume and velocity of information and the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Minister Ramtohul, in his speech, remarked that "we are at a crossroad of how we want to consume information". On this score, he mentioned that misinformation, disinformation and malinformation are impacting the society while emphasising the imperative to maintain a balance between the freedom of information and the right to privacy.

Dr Ramtohul referred to Government Programme 2025-2029 which announced the introduction of a Freedom of Information Act to provide for more transparency. In the same vein, the Minister indicated that the final phase for the completion of a blueprint for the ICT sector of Mauritius is underway. He also underscored the importance for Mauritius, as a Small Island Developing State, to have a preparedness plan in the wake of climatic challenges.

The ICT Minister reaffirmed Government's commitment in crafting the right digital future of Mauritius and advancing e-diplomacy.

Ms Ito, for her part, reiterated UNESCO's support through several initiatives to educate journalists regarding the ways to report on environmental issues amid the threat of disinformation. According to her, integrity of information is a key global challenge in the face of social media and AI, thus the need to raise more awareness to strengthen reporting on climate change.