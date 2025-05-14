Nigeria: I'll Never Allow Myself to Be Distracted From Doing What Is Right for Nigeria - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to remain focused on driving Nigeria's development and maintaining national unity, stating that he would not be distracted from doing what is right for the country.

Tinubu made this known through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during the launch of the autobiography of former Governor of Jigawa State and elder statesman, Alhaji Sule Lamido, titled "Being True to Myself" at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

The President, who was the Grand Guest of the occasion, described Lamido's autobiography as a significant contribution to Nigeria's political literature and democratic discourse. Representing Tinubu, the Minister commended Lamido for his courage, consistency, and principled stance in Nigeria's political evolution, despite being a staunch opposition figure.

"This is not merely the unveiling of a book," Idris remarked, "it is the celebration of a life defined by courage, consistency, and commitment to democratic ideals. Alhaji Sule Lamido, though a staunch member of the political opposition and often a critic of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains one of the strong pillars of Nigeria's political evolution."

Tinubu, through the Minister, reiterated his belief in political inclusivity, stressing that opposition is not an act of enmity but a contest of ideas. "Every citizen, regardless of party affiliation, has a seat at the table of national discourse," he said.

The Minister also lauded the decade-long development of Lamido's autobiography, describing it as a "labour of resilience" that contributes to preserving Nigeria's political history. He urged other political veterans to follow Lamido's example by documenting their experiences for future generations.

Reflecting on the book's title, "Being True to Myself," Idris noted that it aptly captures Lamido's reputation as a blunt and principled politician. He also likened President Tinubu's leadership qualities to those of Lamido, stating that Tinubu remains true to himself and Nigeria's core ideals--truth, justice, peace, and shared prosperity.

The Minister emphasized Tinubu's commitment to steering Nigeria towards growth and macroeconomic stability despite the challenges faced. "Are we saying that we are where we need to be and that there isn't room for more work to be done? Certainly not. What we are saying is simple: that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon audacity and vision to set Nigeria on the path of true growth and development," Idris stated.

On national security, Idris reassured the public that Tinubu remains steadfast in his efforts to protect citizens and the nation's territorial integrity. He called for appreciation of the Nigerian military's sacrifices in maintaining security across the country.

The Minister also highlighted the administration's efforts to increase national revenue through newly introduced Tax Bills aimed at fostering national development without imposing unnecessary burdens on citizens.

"President Tinubu welcomes constructive criticism at all times, in the spirit of freedom of speech and democratic engagement, but he will also never allow himself to be distracted from doing what is right for Nigeria," Idris concluded.

The event, which was well attended, further solidified President Tinubu's commitment to political inclusivity, national development, and strong democratic values.