Africa's Fight for Self-Reliance Is Urgent Now More Than Ever

13 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
editorial

The global media has been awash with grievances from African countries following significant aid cuts under the Trump administration, particularly reductions in USAID funding and the imposition of tariffs, measures that severely impacted systems on the continent which had long depended on such support.

One would say no one saw this coming, but it wouldn't be entirely true. Pan-African politics since independence have always been around self-reliance, but it seems to have only been a dream without an end in sight.

On a high-level panel at the Africa CEO Forum, on May 12, President Paul Kagame said that Africa should have been building momentum in terms of what it needs to do in order to be self-dependent and resilient, and how it works with other continents and countries.

"There is a mentality out there on our continent that somebody is going to foot the bill of our development, and that has undermined our efforts to contribute as much as we can for our own development," Kagame said.

In reality, Africa is not without resources, both natural and human. The continent is rich in minerals, youthful talent, and entrepreneurial spirit. Yet, without robust infrastructure, inclusive governance, and education systems aligned with modern needs, these resources remain underutilized.

The path to self-reliance will require difficult reforms, innovation, and unity. The cost of continued dependency is far higher anyway, leaving Africa at the mercy of global politics and economic shocks.

We have known for a long time that Africa needs to invest in itself, for itself. The continent's future depends not on foreign benevolence, but on its own determination to rise, thrive, and lead. So what are we waiting for?

