Zimbabwe: Teen Boy Sentenced to 12 Years Imprisonment for Rape

A 15-year-old Chipinge boy has been jailed 12 years following his conviction for raping two minors.

The teen was facing two counts of rape and was found guilty on both counts.

For each count, he was sentenced to six years.

He, however, escaped a custodial sentence since the sentences will run concurrently and were wholly suspended.

Prosecutors proved that in February 2025, at Sazunza Village, Chief Mutema, Chipinge, the offender raped two female juveniles, both aged six and residing in the same village.

"The offender followed the first complainant to a water source, grabbed her, and dragged her into the bush.

"He then forcibly removed her clothing and raped her," the court heard.

The offender used the same modus operandi on the second victim on an unknown date in the same month and location.

The victims reported to their parents, and investigations were conducted, leading to the arrest of the offender.

"This case is a stark reminder of the dangers our children face and the urgent need for vigilance and protection. Let's continue to advocate for the safety and well-being of all children in Zimbabwe," said NPA in a statement.