Zimbabwe: Teen Boy Sentenced to 12 Years Imprisonment for Rape

14 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 15-year-old Chipinge boy has been jailed 12 years following his conviction for raping two minors.

The teen was facing two counts of rape and was found guilty on both counts.

For each count, he was sentenced to six years.

He, however, escaped a custodial sentence since the sentences will run concurrently and were wholly suspended.

Prosecutors proved that in February 2025, at Sazunza Village, Chief Mutema, Chipinge, the offender raped two female juveniles, both aged six and residing in the same village.

"The offender followed the first complainant to a water source, grabbed her, and dragged her into the bush.

"He then forcibly removed her clothing and raped her," the court heard.

The offender used the same modus operandi on the second victim on an unknown date in the same month and location.

The victims reported to their parents, and investigations were conducted, leading to the arrest of the offender.

"This case is a stark reminder of the dangers our children face and the urgent need for vigilance and protection. Let's continue to advocate for the safety and well-being of all children in Zimbabwe," said NPA in a statement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.