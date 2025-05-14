Algeria-UK Cooperation Focus of Meeting in Laghouat

Laghouat — A meeting hosted by the Chamber of Trade and Industry "CCI-M'zi" in Laghouat on Monday focused on strengthening business cooperation between Algeria and the United Kingdom.

Organized in collaboration with the province's trade directorate, the event brought together trade sector executives, managers, local economic operators, and the British Ambassador to Algeria, James Robert Stephen Downer.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Mohamed Yousfi, a senior trade official, to showcase Laghouat's industrial and agricultural potential, with a particular emphasis on the Hassi R'Mel gas field. In his presentation, Yousfi highlighted the province's infrastructure and ongoing efforts to enhance the business climate and attract foreign investment.

Local business leaders presented their projects and development strategies, addressing current economic challenges. In his remarks, Ambassador Downer expressed the United Kingdom's strong interest in deepening bilateral economic ties, emphasizing opportunities for collaboration in knowledge exchange and technical support, particularly in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

The ambassador encouraged local operators to engage with the British Embassy to leverage the UK's expertise in advanced agricultural technologies, such as intelligent irrigation systems and remote sensing for meteorology, as well as modernization strategies for small and medium-sized enterprises.

According to the organizers, the meeting aligns with broader efforts to promote sustainable economic growth through strengthened partnerships and cooperation between Algerian and international businesses.