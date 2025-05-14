Ethiopia Secures Over 1.6 Bln USD in Foreign Investment

ADDIS ABABA-- Ethiopia is making significant strides in its bid to become a premier investment destination in Africa, having secured over 1.6 billion USDs in foreign investment during the Invest in Ethiopia High-Level Business Forum 2025.

The forum was concluded yesterday here and the two-day event drew global investors, development partners, and key government officials, marking a major milestone in the country's ambitious economic reform and transformation agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide described the event as a powerful endorsement of Ethiopia's reform journey and its commitment to private sector-led growth.

He emphasized that the government remains unwavering in its efforts to stabilize the macro-economy, foster a competitive business environment, and implement the recently launched Macroeconomic Reform Program.

He invited international investors to become active partners in Ethiopia's transformation, stressing that the moment is ripe for bold, long-term investments.

The forum's highlight was the signing of five major investment agreements, signaling a surge in investor confidence and a strong vote of trust in Ethiopia's future.

Among the agreements signed were large-scale investments in renewable energy, mining, and manufacturing, with companies committing substantial capital to develop solar infrastructure, establish mineral processing plants, and expand local industrial capacity.

The deals reflect growing international interest in Ethiopia's resource potential and strategic location.

Minister Ahmed noted that the forum served multiple critical purposes. It successfully communicated the government's policy reforms to the international business community, showcased Ethiopia's broad investment and trade opportunities, and fostered meaningful connections between local and global stakeholders. He added that the investment commitments secured during the forum were a tangible outcome of these efforts and a testament to Ethiopia's growing appeal as a destination for capital and innovation.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission Commissioner Zeleke Temesgen echoed the finance minister's sentiments. In his closing remarks, he praised the forum for bridging the gap between global investors and Ethiopia's public and private sectors. He underlined that creating a favorable investment climate remains at the heart of the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda.

While acknowledging ongoing challenges, Zeleke affirmed the Commission's dedication to resolving investor concerns and enhancing inter-agency coordination to facilitate smooth business operations.

The forum also highlighted Ethiopia's sectoral strengths, with growing opportunities in agriculture, ICT, services, and renewable energy. It demonstrated that the government's reform narrative is resonating globally, as evidenced by the scale and diversity of investments announced.

Looking ahead, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide announced plans to institutionalize the Invest in Ethiopia Forum as an annual platform for engagement, strategy, and capital mobilization. He concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship, supporting innovation, and building a resilient economy driven by the private sector.

The 2025 forum, with its high-level participation and substantial outcomes, represents a turning point in Ethiopia's investment journey--positioning the country as a dynamic and forward-looking hub for sustainable growth in Africa.