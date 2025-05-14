Ethiopia: DPM Reiterates Ethiopia's Commitment to Regional Peace

ADDIS ABABA — Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Temesgen Tiruneh has reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable security.

Temesgen reiterated the country's commitment during the East Africa Regional Meeting of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA), held here yesterday under the theme: "Enhancing Regional Security through Intelligence Cooperation."

Opening the event, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that Ethiopia is committed to regional cooperation and sustainable security.

He stressed that the country will stand with its neighbors, defend what is right, and work relentlessly for a region that is safer, stronger, and more united than ever before.

"Peace cannot be outsourced. Our challenges are ours to solve, and our solutions must be shaped by those who understand the terrain not from far, but from within," he underlined.

He further stated that platforms like CISSA are not merely symbolic but essential. Intelligence and security services must communicate in real time, act in coordination, and build trust that goes beyond protocol.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of investing in national institutions. He emphasized that enhancing cooperation and building institutions would play a pivotal role in ensuring peace and security in the East African region.

"Modern threats require modern tools. Our security services must be well-trained, well-equipped, and rooted in the values of professionalism and accountability," he emphasized.

Temesgen also stated that security goes beyond the absence of war, saying it is rather the presence of justice. "It is the foundation upon which we build jobs, educate children, and dream beyond survival."

The CISSA East Africa Regional Meeting, which opened on May 11, will continue until May 15, 2025.