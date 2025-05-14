Ethiopia: Inter-Faith Dialogue Key to Progress - President

ADDIS ABABA - President Taye Atske Selassie said that interfaith dialogue is not merely a moral imperative, but also a practical force for progress.

The President made this statement in his keynote speech at the Faith Communities Africa 2025 conference in Addis Ababa yesterday.

The two-day continental conference, titled: "Africa's Faith Communities in Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, the AU Agenda 2063, and the G20 South Africa 2025 Process," runs from May 13 to 14, 2025. It focuses primarily on peacebuilding and climate change, while also addressing critical themes such as human rights protection, natural resource management, and education.

In a world marked by division, eroding values, the commercialization of human dignity, and political polarization, such gatherings present a vital opportunity to foster dialogue among faith communities, President Taye said.

"Interfaith dialogue is not merely a moral imperative; it is a practical force for progress," he added.

At the event, AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf hailed faith groups as vital partners in advancing the SDGs, Agenda 2063, and shaping global policy through the AU's G20 seat.

He called for inclusive action, strategic unity, and deeper engagement of religious leaders in promoting peace, justice, and development across Africa.

Organizers underscored that the deliberations and outcomes of the conference will significantly contribute to the forthcoming G20 Interfaith Forum, positioning African voices at the heart of global dialogue.

The overarching objective of the interfaith conference is to strengthen partnerships between Africa's faith communities and key stakeholders including the African Union-- to accelerate progress in development, peacebuilding, and inclusive cooperation.

The annual forum serves as a platform to promote interfaith and intercultural harmony, encouraging unity in diversity across the continent.

The event is jointly organized by the Inter- Religious Council of Ethiopia, the United Religions Initiative-Africa, and the G20 Interfaith Forum, in collaboration with various AU institutions.

The conference has brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including religious and traditional leaders, interfaith and faith-based organizations, and members of the diplomatic community, policymakers, NGOs, scholars, and civil society representatives from Africa and beyond.