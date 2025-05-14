Nigeria: Health Executive to Deliver Commencement Speech At Aun's 16th Commencement Ceremony

The ceremony, to celebrate and honour the achievement of the university's class of 2025, is scheduled for Saturday 17 May.

The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, has announced Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), as the keynote speaker of its 16th commencement ceremony holding on Saturday 17 May.

Mr Deaver's speech is a major highlight of the ceremony, which is set to celebrate and honour the achievement of the university's class of 2025.

At the ceremony, over 200 graduates of the university will receive bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees.

Mr Deaver's speech is expected to be a call to action for graduates as they step into the world to make meaningful change.

The line up of events for this year's celebration are: the Alumni Dinner on Wednesday 14 May; the Honour Society Awards Banquet, Thursday 15 May; the Graduation Awards Ceremony, Friday, 16 May; and the grand Commencement Ceremony, on Saturday 17 May, during which bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees will be formally conferred upon eligible candidates.

Speaking on Mr Deaver's selection as the commencement speaker, AUN President, DeWayne Frazier, said: "Mr Deaver's story exemplifies the type of global leadership and impact we strive to cultivate in every AUN student. His journey from executive roles in the US to leading transformative healthcare efforts in Africa is nothing short of inspiring. We are honored to have him join us."

About speaker

Brian Deaver is a globally recognised healthcare executive with over 30 years of experience in transforming healthcare systems.

Mr Deaver serves as the CEO of AMCE in Abuja, a flagship hospital developed in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Kings College Hospital, London.

The university described him as "a seasoned leader in hospital's operation, clinical communication and strategic turnarounds with expertise in optimising patients outcomes and operational efficiency."

About AUN

The American University of Nigeria was founded by the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, in 2003.

The institution was granted a license as ABTI university but was renamed as the American University of Nigeria in 2007.

The inaugural batch of 124 students were admitted in the fall of 2005/Spring 2006.

According to its website, the university was envisioned to focus on development issues and provide an education that combines content and pedagogy reflecting the finest practices of US institutions.

Initially comprising three schools - Arts & Sciences, Business & Entrepreneurship, and IT and Computing-, AUN has since established new Schools of Law and Engineering, broadening its academic programmes and student enrollment.

It celebrated the graduation of its inaugural class of 92 students in 2009. Subsequent classes have consistently graduated as scheduled.