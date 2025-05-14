Nigeria: Cult Violence - Bayelsa Student Shot Dead, 58 Expelled From Auchi Poly

Benin City — Cult-related violence has continued to claim lives in Bayelsa and Edo states, prompting a renewed crackdown by authorities and academic institutions in the Niger Delta.

In Bayelsa, a final-year student of the Niger Delta University (NDU), identified as Abinna Precious Briggs, was shot dead on Monday night in Amassoma, the host community of the university.

Briggs, who had just completed his final examinations and was awaiting his project defence, was reportedly targeted by a rival cult group.

A community source told Daily Trust that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was denied treatment due to procedural restrictions surrounding gunshot wounds. He eventually died from excessive blood loss.

The incident adds to a growing list of cult-related fatalities in the state.

In the past two weeks alone, at least ten people have been killed in ongoing clashes between rival cult groups.

Just four days ago, two NDU graduates awaiting their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call-up were also murdered in similar circumstances.

Confirming the recent killing, the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Muhammad, said investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in Edo State, the management of Auchi Polytechnic has expelled over 58 students for cult-related offences between 2022 and 2025.

The institution's rector, Dr. Salisu Shehu Umar, stated this in an interview, emphasising the school's zero-tolerance policy toward cultism.

"Cultism is a serious problem in this part of the country. We have expelled over 58 students since 2022, and we're not relenting," he said.

In response to the growing menace, Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to eradicate cultism, describing cultists as "enemies of the state."

While addressing youths during a peaceful rally at the Government House, the governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to protecting the lives of all Edo citizens.

"These cultists are our enemies and want to kill the dreams of the state. But they will not stop us. We will do all that is necessary to ensure cultism becomes a thing of the past," he said.