Nigeria: FG Commissions 2.5mw Solar Hybrid Power Project At NDA

14 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

The federal government has commissioned a 2.5 megawatt solar hybrid power plant at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna through the Ministry of Power and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The project, part of the Energising Education Programme (EEP) Phase II, is expected to provide uninterrupted power to academic buildings, staff quarters, barracks and other critical facilities, benefiting over 12,368 people, including cadets, faculty, and administrative staff.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu emphasised the need for a sustained investment of $10 billion annually over the next two decades to resolve the country's power crisis.

He also highlighted the importance of bridging the 50% metering gap through the presidential initiative, which aims to install 18 million meters in five years.

REA Managing Director, Abba Abubakar, said the project would significantly reduce dependence on diesel and greenhouse gas emissions.

The hybrid system integrates solar PV, battery storage, and diesel backup to ensure a round-the-clock electricity supply.

He added that the project created 403 jobs during its construction, trained 20 female STEM cadets in solar installation, installed seven transformers and 288 solar-powered street lights across 9 kilometres, thereby enhancing night-time security and mobility within the academy.

The NDA Commandant, Major General Abdul Ibrahim, lauded the initiative and assured of continued collaboration with the Ministry of Power.

