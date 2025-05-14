Nigeria: FG Vows Synergy Among Agencies to Curb Devastating Flooding

The federal government has re-stated its commitment to curtailing the devastating effects of flooding and safeguarding lives and national assets.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, who the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, represented, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mberi, made this disclosure during a meeting with the Honourable Ministers and Chief Executive Officers of relevant Ministries and Agencies on the Prevention and Management of the Devastating Effect of flooding in Nigeria.

In a statement, Segun Imohiosen, the director of information in the office of the SGF, stressed the current administration's ongoing efforts to tackle the menace of flooding and climate change and further highlighted that the Federal Government is working assiduously with all levels of government to address its drastic effects on the country.

"This administration is particularly concerned with addressing the issues of flooding and other related issues like desertification. Mr President is resolute towards implementing effective measures to curtail the menace".

The SGF emphasised the importance of collaboration among agencies responsible for climate-related initiatives and urged them to work in synergy with the Federal Government.

This unified effort aims to develop sustainable solutions to the country's persistent flooding challenges.

The agencies in attendance provided their remarks and highlighted their collective efforts towards effectively managing climatic disasters.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, represented by Dr. Usman Abdullahi Bokani, Director of Erosion, Flood, and Coastal Zone Management, stated that the ministry has established automated flood warning systems in Twenty-Two (22) communities across the country and flood vanguards to inform the agency about flood alerts.

Also responding to SGF's remarks, Director General and Chief Executive of National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) Dr. Matthew Olumide Adepoju highlighted that the agency has geo-spatial instruments to monitor the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, which is largely responsible for flooding in Nigeria.

According to Dr. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, the Director General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), the agency is actively leveraging its interactions with other agencies.

'We have been working closely with NIMET since its inception. We share data and collaborate to bring out flood and seasonal forecasts."

The agency also has a risk communication guideline to mobilise the people at the grassroots.

In his remarks, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Charles Anosike, stated that the agency is equipped to provide weather forecasts, which the agency is actively engaging to combat flooding.

"We have an annual seasonal prediction, daily weather outlooks, three-day impact forecast, flash flood risk marking and quarterly drought and flood monitoring bulletin"

Furthermore, the Director General of National Emergency Management (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Forecasting, Dr. Onimode Bandele, harped on NEMA's preparedness to provide relief items to flood victims.

The meeting ended with a resolution to constitute a committee to report the agencies' activities to the President.