Nigeria: Reps Seek End to Blockade of Kwara/Benin Border

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to urgently engage the Republic of Benin over the blockade of the Tabera border in Baruten LGA, Kwara state.

It particularly asked the federal government to initiate diplomatic representations to the Government of the Republic of Benin to resolve the problem and ensure reversal of the blockade for free movement of people, goods and services in By agreements between the two countries and the ECOWAS policy.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, which was moved by Hon Mohammed Bio from Kwara state at the plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Bio said there are several border communities in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, one of which is Tabera,, sharing a boundary with Tandu Community in Parakou, Republic of Benin.

He noted that Nigeria's proximity through Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara state to the Republic of Benin has opened up bilateral relations between the two countries regarding the movement of people, goods, and services.

The lawmaker said Tabera-Tandu Road is the easiest and sole agricultural trade route linking Okuta District in Nigeria with Parakou Province in the Republic of Benin.

Bio observed that: "On the 6th May, 2025, between Lam and Sam, Beninese Security Personnel, in joint operation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce on the order of the President of the Republic of Benin, effected a pre-dawn blockade of TaberaTandu Road with heavy stones, barring movement of people, goods, and services between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

"This presidential directive of blockade has disrupted the movement of people, seasonal cashew and soya beans trade that are critical to the rural livelihood of people in the border communities of the two countries," he said.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that the blockade would make life unbearable for people and may force them to break the law and order.

He was worried that" the blockade poses a significant strain on bilateral relations and ECOWAS trade cooperation, to which Nigeria and the Republic of Benin are parties.

"The continuation of the blockade restricting movement of people, goods and services without urgent resolution can ignite rancour between people of the two countries and further contribute to insecurity in the two countries battling with it in that part of the country.

Also at plenary, the House called for the immediate and unconditional release of 18 persons abducted by sea pirates along the Billy and Bonny waterways in Rivers State.

This was a sequel to the approval of a motion moved by Hon Hart Cyril from Rivers, who decried the growing insecurity, recalling a similar attack in March where a victim was killed despite a ransom payment.

The House urged the Inspector General of Police to deploy gunboats and security houseboats to secure the waterways and mandated its committees on the Navy and Police to ensure compliance.