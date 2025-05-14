Nigeria: Tinubu Commended for Keeping Faith With Youths, CSOs

Leaders of the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to youth empowerment.

They expressed satisfaction with the President's cordial working relationship with civil society organisations, especially with the appointment of civil rights activists to strategic positions.

The duo of Comrade Danesi Momoh and Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta, national coordinator and national secretary of EUYI, respectively, expressed appreciation to Tinubu for appointing one of their own, Amb. Solomon Adodo, as a board member of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC)

Momoh said, "It is an excellent moment for us because on Thursday, May 8, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Comrade Solomon Adodo into the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) board.

"In doing so, Mr. President appointed a brilliant head and capable hand and once again demonstrated his love and faith in the youth.

"As you know, Comrade Adodo, before becoming the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), was a veteran in grassroots youth advocacy and mobilisation.

He was the pioneer national coordinator of the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), where he advocated and made youth unemployment and underemployment a matter of frontline national discourse.

"With this appointment, young people and the rural communities will surely feel the impact of the NCDC because the core values that Adodo represents are youth inclusion and the defence of the poor. This appointment allows him to take his years-long work for humanity to a greater height through the NCDC," he said.

Similarly, the group thanked Senate President Godswill for his role in making this appointment to materialise and his mentorship to Adodo and numerous young leaders in Nigeria.

It said Akpabio is a firm believer in the abilities of young people.

The group expressed displeasure with what it described as a mischievous campaign" championed by a group known as the FCT Stakeholders Assembly for its verbal outing on Adodo's appointment and called for restraint.

"While we know that their ranting cannot change anything regarding this appointment, we must equally advise those involved to exercise restraint and wait for their turn to be recognised for their hard work and commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), " Momoh said.

"Resorting to a spurious campaign of lies won't change anything. What do they mean by the sentiment that Adodo is from Benue State and not the FCT? Where are their facts thereto? The FCT does not belong to only one group, and it's a fallacy of the highest order to begin to screen some Nigerians out," the press statement the group issued yesterday in Abuja read.