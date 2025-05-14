Nigeria: Police Deny Supplying Terrorists By Helicopter, Says Viral Video Misrepresents Security Operation

14 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

The police spokesperson, Olymuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday, described the narrative as "misleading and false."

A video showing a helicopter departing from a group of armed men suspected to be terrorists surfaced on social media on Monday, prompting widespread allegations that it was supplying logistics to the group. However, the police have denied the claim, clarifying that the helicopter was involved in a joint operation with local vigilantes in Kogi State.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), clarified that the helicopter captured in the viral footage was part of a legitimate joint security operation conducted on Saturday, 10 May.

He said the operation involved police personnel, local vigilantes, hunters and targeted criminal hideouts in the Obajana axis of Kogi State.

"The police helicopter was deployed as part of the mission to provide aerial support and surveillance to ground forces involved in the tactical operation," Mr Adejobi said. "Contrary to the misleading and false narrative suggesting that the aircraft was used to deliver food items to bandits, the Force categorically states that the video captures a legitimate security operation."

The police urged the public to disregard the speculation, calling it unfounded and mischievous.

Citizens were also advised to rely on verified police communication channels for accurate information on security matters.

This is not the first time viral videos have sparked controversy over alleged collusion between security forces and criminal elements in Nigeria. In 2021, a video showing a helicopter allegedly dropping supplies to armed bandits in a forest went viral, prompting a national outcry. When the video was fact-checked, it was discovered that the video originated from the Central African Republic and was unrelated to Nigerian security operations.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, pledging continued collaboration with "stakeholders to enhance public safety and national security."

