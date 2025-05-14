Nigeria: CCT - Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Umar's Removal As Chairman

14 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit by a group of lawyers challenging the removal of Danladi Yakubu Umar as the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Justice James Omotosho on Tuesday dismissed the suit after it was withdrawn via a notice of withdrawal by the lawyers.

The lawyers, under the Community Rescue Initiative, Toro Concerned Citizens & Relief Foundation and Barrister Nasiru Bala represented by Mahmoud M. Maidoki Esq and Jibrin S. Jibrin, Esq, A.G. Salisu, Esq, Abubakar S. Idris had in 2024 brought the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1796/2024 challenging the planned removal of Umar.

They had also forwarded a letter titled "Re: Process of Removing the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal and Matters Arising: On the Duty to Observe the Lis Pendens/Sub Judice Rule", to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

The action followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's July 2024 directive for the removal of Umar and the appointment of Mainasara Umar Kogo as the new CCT chairman.

This was followed by two separate resolutions by the Senate and the House of Representatives approving the removal of Umar citing Paragraph 17(3), Part 1, of the Fifth Schedule to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 and Section 22(3) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

Thus, the lawyers brought the suit joining as defendants the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney-General of the Federation, President of the Senate, the Senate, House of Reps Speaker, House of Representatives, NASS Clerk, National Judicial Council, NJC, Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC), Dr. Mainasara Umar Kogo and Abdullahi Usman Bello as 1st to 11th defendants, respectively.

