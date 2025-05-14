Kenya: Eight Suspects Arrested in Kisii As Nacada Seizes 134 Drug-Laced Brooms

14 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kisii — Eight suspects have been arrested in Nyakongo, Kisii as the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) seized134 suspected drug-laced brooms.

During the operation, the authoroty also seized two 90kg sacks of dried cannabis sativa.

These operation follows the recent dismantling of a major drug distribution racket linked to a notorious drug baron in Kisii County just a month ago.

At the same time, in Oyugis, Homabay County, another operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals found in possession of suspected narcotics and contraband goods.

Recovered during the raid were 400 packets of uncustomed Supermatch cigarettes, 14 packets of Oris cigarettes, and cash in various denominations all suspected to be proceeds from the illicit trade.

Additionally, one suspect was found in possession of what is believed to be cannabis sativa.

The contraband cigarettes are thought to have been smuggled into the country without customs clearance, contravening revenue and trade regulations.

The suspects are currently being held at Oyugis Police Station pending further investigation.

