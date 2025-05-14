Zimbabwe: Police Appeal for Help in Locating Relatives of 20 Zimbabweans Killed in South Africa's Operation Vala Umgodi

14 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for help in locating the relatives of 20 Zimbabweans who died during the "Operation Vala Umgodi" in South Africa.

The bodies of the victims remain unclaimed and await repatriation.

In August last year, the South African government, through "Operation Vala Umgodi", cut off food or water supplies for illegal miners at Stilfontein Mine to force them to resurface so that they could be arrested.

When some resurfaced, others remained underground, and many eventually died.

According to police, the deceased are: Bothwell Mlambo, Bobo Sithole, Gladman Mlambo, Blessing Mlambo, Shepherd, Kenisa Majoni, Benard Mamombe, Trust Makitisa, Jairosi Pasa, Moses Chidumba, Thomas Chipanza, Jack Mlambo Maeza, Edzai Mlambo Maeza, Make Mlambo, Pindirai Dumbarimwe, Tendai Mubaiba, Mebishengs Mutubuki, Tinashe Shangure, Tafadzwa Ndlovu and Justice Mwapinda.

In a statement Tuesday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed it had received a formal request from South African authorities through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to help in the identification and repatriation of the deceased.

"ZRP has received a request through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade from authorities in South Africa to assist in the location and identification of relatives of Zimbabweans who sadly perished in a mine during Operation Vala Umgodi recently.

"The bodies are yet to be claimed by the next of kin.

"The cooperation of relatives will assist in the identification of the victims and repatriation of the bodies for burial in Zimbabwe," Nyathi said.

Police appealed to relatives and friends of the victims to report to any nearest police station.

