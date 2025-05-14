Zimbabwe: Tigere Hails RBZ's Tight Grip On Inflation

LISTED Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), TIGERE, has commended the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for implementing inflation-easing policies to enable value preservation in the property sector.

The country's first listed REIT portfolio comprises retail properties in strategic locations with a diversified tenant mix. The initial portfolio includes two properties, namely Highland Park (Harare), Pick 'n Pay & Chinamano Corner (Harare), anchored by Puma Energy and Simbisa Brands, which has a total gross lettable area (GLA) of 8,435 m2 (meters squared).

Presenting a trading update for the quarter ended March 31 2025, TIGERE hailed the unwavering support extended by the central bank.

"The first quarter of 2025 was characterised by notable currency stability, and this was anchored by an unwavering commitment by the Reserve Bank Governor to keep inflation in check. This stability was exemplified by a paltry 3.6% depreciation in the local currency unit, Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG), during the period under review (vs 256% in Q1 of 2024).

"We conjecture that the recent policy pronouncements in SI 34 of 2025 will cushion formal retailers during the remainder of the year, attributable to improved price competitiveness and a gradual liberalisation of the exchange rate," the company said.

The company said the property market remains the favoured option for investors looking to shield their investments from currency shocks, and foresees a continued bias towards this asset class by individuals, corporates, and pension funds, who are keen on providing a tangible exit option for their members.

"We opine that concerns of widespread price 'overheating' within the sector are overstated, with pervasive supply-side gaps noted in key sub-segments such as warehousing, affordable housing, quality retail infrastructure and office space," said Tigere.

During the period, the company maintained a 100% occupancy across its existing portfolio, which includes Highland Park Phase 1, Chinamano Corner, and the recently added Highland Park Phase 2 asset.

The REIT aims to add two new assets in Q3 of this financial year, as part of its pre-emptive right to acquire completed assets developed by the REIT Sponsor. Details of the Proposed Transaction will be made available in due course.

The Net Asset value of US$34,2 million was maintained during the period with a Net Property Income of US$535 632 up from US$ 376,404. Total comprehensive income of US$451,249 up from US$257,670.

"In line with our ongoing commitment to pay quarterly distributions, the REIT is proud to declare its 10 consecutive dividend. The declared value for dividend 10 being USD 507,250 (USD 0,0474 cents per unit) in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2025," added Tigere.