Zimbabwe: Artisanal Miner Killed in Fight Over Sadza

An artisanal miner has been arrested in Shurugwi for murder after allegedly stabbing a colleague during a dispute over the sharing of sadza.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Shurugwi arrested an artisanal miner, Nicholas Matanda (19) in connection with a case of murder in which another artisanal miner, Tanaka Sithole (26) died on May 11, 2025, after being stabbed with a knife in the armpit following an argument over sharing of sadza on May 9, 2025 at Dollar Farm, Flamingo Turn-off," said Nyathi.

In a separate case, police in Zezani acted on received information and arrested Quinton Sibanda (18) and Kamuelo Moyo (20) in connection with a case of murder, which occurred at a bush near Dombolidenje Village.

The suspects allegedly attacked the victim, Marvellous Tlou (21), before stealing her cellphone. They then allegedly took turns to sexually abuse the victim before strangling her and stabbing her with an okapi knife all over the body.

Subsequently, they hid the body in the bush. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen cellphone and the okapi knife.