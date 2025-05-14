Zimbabwe: Artisanal Miner Killed in Fight Over Sadza

14 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

An artisanal miner has been arrested in Shurugwi for murder after allegedly stabbing a colleague during a dispute over the sharing of sadza.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Shurugwi arrested an artisanal miner, Nicholas Matanda (19) in connection with a case of murder in which another artisanal miner, Tanaka Sithole (26) died on May 11, 2025, after being stabbed with a knife in the armpit following an argument over sharing of sadza on May 9, 2025 at Dollar Farm, Flamingo Turn-off," said Nyathi.

In a separate case, police in Zezani acted on received information and arrested Quinton Sibanda (18) and Kamuelo Moyo (20) in connection with a case of murder, which occurred at a bush near Dombolidenje Village.

The suspects allegedly attacked the victim, Marvellous Tlou (21), before stealing her cellphone. They then allegedly took turns to sexually abuse the victim before strangling her and stabbing her with an okapi knife all over the body.

Subsequently, they hid the body in the bush. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen cellphone and the okapi knife.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.