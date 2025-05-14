Kenya: Several Families Left Homeless After Heavy Rains in Kisumu, Homa Bay

14 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Several families have been left homeless following heavy rains currently being experienced in western Kenya.

Affected counties are Kisumu and Homa Bay, where evacuations have been conducted by the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

In Kisumu, families in Kisumu East and Nyando have been affected, as they flee their homes for higher grounds.

Personal properties have been destroyed as the area continues to receive a substantial amount of rain daily for the past three days.

In Rachuonyo North, Homa Bay County, KRCS said evacuations were carried out in Simbi Kogembo and Osodo.

The flooding in the area was caused by the backflow of Lake Victoria and River Kibuon bursting its banks after heavy rainfall.

1,428 households have been affected in the area.

287 families are currently sheltering at Osodo Primary School and Simbi Kogembo Dispensary.

Kenya Red Cross says with moderate to heavy rains continuing, the risk of further flooding remains high in western Kenya.

Counties at high risk include Kisumu, Migori, Busia, Siaya and Kakamega.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.