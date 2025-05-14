Kenya: Construction of Ngong-Suswa Road 90% Complete - PS Omollo

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says the ongoing construction of the Ngong-Suswa Road, a 70-kilometre transport corridor cutting across Kajiado North and Kajiado West Sub-Counties, is a key investment under the Government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

According to the PS, the project is 90 percent complete and is expected to be fully operational soon, with notable progress in sections such as Ngong Kibiku.

"This infrastructure project is designed to improve regional connectivity, facilitate trade and open up economic opportunities by easing movement between Nairobi and counties in the Rift Valley and Nyanza regions, ending the long-standing transport challenges," he stated.

He pointed out that the road is expected to decongest the busy Nairobi-Mai Mahiu highway by providing an alternative route for travellers heading to Narok, Bomet, Kisii, Kericho and other parts of Nyanza.

Beyond easing mobility, the road is spurring economic activity along its corridor.

It has attracted real estate development, with rising land values and new investments in commercial establishments such as petrol stations, markets and service centres.

Local economies are also benefitting, particularly in livestock trade and agribusiness, as improved road access connects farmers and traders to larger markets.