Kenya: Construction of Ngong-Suswa Road 90% Complete - PS Omollo

14 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says the ongoing construction of the Ngong-Suswa Road, a 70-kilometre transport corridor cutting across Kajiado North and Kajiado West Sub-Counties, is a key investment under the Government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

According to the PS, the project is 90 percent complete and is expected to be fully operational soon, with notable progress in sections such as Ngong Kibiku.

"This infrastructure project is designed to improve regional connectivity, facilitate trade and open up economic opportunities by easing movement between Nairobi and counties in the Rift Valley and Nyanza regions, ending the long-standing transport challenges," he stated.

He pointed out that the road is expected to decongest the busy Nairobi-Mai Mahiu highway by providing an alternative route for travellers heading to Narok, Bomet, Kisii, Kericho and other parts of Nyanza.

Beyond easing mobility, the road is spurring economic activity along its corridor.

It has attracted real estate development, with rising land values and new investments in commercial establishments such as petrol stations, markets and service centres.

Local economies are also benefitting, particularly in livestock trade and agribusiness, as improved road access connects farmers and traders to larger markets.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.