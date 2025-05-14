Kenya: Police Arrest Man Who Rode Boda Boda Used in MP Were's Murder

Nairobi — Police have arrested the man said to have rode the boda boda motorbike used in the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong'ondo Were.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amos Barasa was found with the motorcycle in Kibera.

Detectives stated that the arrest followed a thorough forensic investigation that connected Barasa to the main suspects and placed him at the crime scene on that fateful day.

"It was revealed that Barasa served as the rider of the motorcycle with registration number KMFZ 413W, a Bajaj Boxer, which the assailants used to trail the MP's vehicle and later as a getaway bike after the attack. Upon his arrest, Barasa was found in possession of the motorcycle in question," the report indicated.

The investigations also revealed that Barasa was a habitual criminal who masquerades as a Boda Boda operator, often collaborating with armed criminal gangs during their operations.

"During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the crime, revealing that he had been engaged by the main actors and received a payment of Sh50,000 as part of his compensation."

Additionally, the motorcycle recovered from Barasa matches the description of the bike captured by CCTV footage near Parliament, which was seen trailing the late MP's vehicle.

Profiling the suspect revealed his extensive criminal background, including previous incarceration at Industrial Area Prison, where he encountered some of the individuals involved in this heinous act.

Barasa is currently being processed for arraignment as investigations continue, with authorities committed to ensuring that justice is served.