Nigeria: Police Oppose IPOB's Biafra Day Lockdown

The Anambra State Police Command has said that it would protect residents going about their normal businesses, without any fear of humiliation, on May 30, 2025, a day the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has declared a sit-at-home.

IPoB had declared that day a public holiday and sit-at-home across the South-East in honour of Biafra heroes and heroines, who died during the 1967-1970 Civil War.

The pro-Biafra group said all forms of movements-by road, air, and sea would be banned from 6 am to 6 pm on that day, warning that no human activity would be allowed within what it describes as 'Biafran territory'.

But in a swift reaction, the spokesman for the state Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, promised residents that the police would protect those going about their normal businesses.

"We are not aware of the lockdown order, but the residents are assured of adequate security and are encouraged to go about their lawful businesses without entertaining any fear.

"The police will not force people to come out from their homes, but we will provide adequate security for anyone who comes out to carry out his lawful activity on the said day," Ikenga said.

In a statement issued on Monday, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said the group would hold memorial lectures throughout the month in Nigeria and abroad to honour the fallen.

He stated that all IPOB family members abroad are expected to organise demonstrations and obtain legal permits to protest the continued detention of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, the May 30 observance will be marked by the complete shutdown of schools, markets, churches, mosques, and public gatherings, adding that the day is reserved for families to reflect on the events and losses of the 1967-1970 Biafran War.

Powerful said, "The IPOB family and movement inform Biafrans, supporters of Biafra, and freedom advocates that May 30, 2025, is designated a public holiday and lockdown across the South-East in honour of Biafran heroes and heroines who made the ultimate sacrifice for our existence.

"The holiday is an annual Memorial Day. Anticipation began on May 1 with broadcasts from Radio Biafra and increased media awareness. IPOB will hold memorial lectures at home and abroad leading up to Biafra Heroes Memorial Day on May 30.

"Biafrans living in Biafra Land must observe a total lockdown to pay tribute to those who died during the civil war while fighting for Biafran independence. We urge all Biafrans and supporters of freedom to comply with this directive.

"There will be no schools, no community meetings, no religious services, no markets, and no public events. Families are encouraged to stay indoors, reflect on the genocide committed against Biafrans from 1967 to 1970, and consider the ongoing marginalisation of Ndigbo in Nigeria."

Powerful also said that IPOB had notified the West African Examinations Council to adjust the May/June Senior Secondary School Examination schedule in the South-East to accommodate the sit-at-home order.

Messages have also been sent to state governors in the South-East and South-South regions, informing them of the group's intention to enforce the sit-at-home in honour of its heroes.

He added that Biafrans in the diaspora should hold town hall meetings or public demonstrations to show solidarity and demand the restoration of Biafra.

"IPOB and Ndigbo globally will pay tribute to all fallen heroes, including our eternal leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Gen. Philip Efiong, Chief Dr. Frank Opigo, Commander Ikonso, and many others who stood against the genocide and destruction of our people by Nigerian and British forces and their allies," the statement said.

According to Powerful, only emergency and essential service providers-such as ambulance operators, doctors, nurses, firefighters, journalists, and members of NUPENG-will be exempted from the restriction.

"We advise everyone to remain indoors on May 30 to avoid confrontation or stray bullets from security operatives. All transporters must stay off the roads," he warned.