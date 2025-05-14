Sudan: Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements Announces Major Victories in South and North Kordofan's Battles

The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements announced on Wednesday that it had achieved crushing victories on the axes of South Kordofan, Al-Dibaibat, and North Kordofan, Al-Khuwai.

In a statement, the force affirmed, "We taught the militia a harsh lesson they will never forget."

The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements added, "The battlefield has turned into a mass grave for the vanquished militia elements, who fled in panic, leaving behind hundreds of rotting corpses and columns of destroyed vehicles."

The force also pointed out that (80) vehicles in good condition were seized, and (43) combat vehicles were destroyed and burned. The Joint Force of the Armed Struggle Movements indicated, in its initial estimates, that the enemy's losses exceeded (800) dead, including foreign mercenaries of various nationalities, confirming the involvement of regional and international powers in this war. It stated that the battle continued for (9) continuous hours, during which the patience and courage of "our fighters, who demonstrated their qualitative and military superiority over their defeated enemy, were evident." The Joint Force of the Armed Struggle Movements concluded its statement by saying, "These victories are nothing but the beginning of the end of this brutal rebellion, and the heralds of a new dawn looming on the horizon for our steadfast people. We will move forward with unwavering determination until the entire soil of our homeland is cleansed of the filth of the militia and its supporters, and until our people's aspirations for freedom, dignity, and justice are achieved."