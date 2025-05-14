Namibia: Ministry Tightens Lumpy Skin Controls, Okakarara Cattle Need Jabs and Documents to Move

The agriculture ministry has introduced stricter cattle movement controls at Okakarara, following a lumpy skin disease (LSD) outbreak in the veterinary district.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform's veterinarian for the Okakarara district, Rossalia Paulus, on Monday said animal gatherings are permitted at Okakarara, Okamatapati, Okondjatu and Otjituuo.

"Villages with active or new LSD cases will remain restricted on the Namibia Livestock Identification and Traceability System (NamLits)," she said.

She said only cattle vaccinated 12 days before and not over 12 months with valid LSD vaccination certificates are permitted to participate at auctions.

"All animals must be presented at the auction pens by 17h00 the day before the auction or on permit day," Paulus said.

She said consignments will be returned to farms if one animal is found with clinical signs of LSD upon inspection.

"Cattle movement within the Okakarara veterinary district is allowed, provided the cattle are vaccinated at least 12 days before and not more than 12 months," Paulus said.

She said movement permits will be issued to applicants with valid LSD vaccination certificates only.