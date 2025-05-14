Gambia: No Party Owns the Police

editorial

Taking the law into one own hands plunges a country into the law of the jungle. Political parties and groups of citizens are not the state. They should function under the ambit of the law. In fact the law forbids party agents and agents of association from dressing up in a manner that gives them the appearance of law enforcement agents. No party operative and that of an association should threaten to use force against another group. The Constitution of the Republic has created two services, namely, civil and security services. Whenever the security of a person or the public is under threat it is the duty of that person to report the matter to the police for redress.

The country is settling down and certain incriminating and derogatory remarks from platforms are undesirable. The role of the government is to render services to the people in accordance with Constitution, other laws and good practices in constitutional governance.

The role of the media is to hold government accountable to the people. The role of the National Assembly is to serve as oversight to make all service providers accountable to the people.

The role of the citizenry at large is to make their grievances known and addressed by all service providers. A constructive dialogue between political parties should take place in order create an atmosphere to promote mutual trust in order to avoid wranglings.

