Gambia: The Checks and Balances of Democracy

It was the intention of section 207 of the Constitution for the media to hold the government accountable to the people by publishing the truth in good faith in the public interest. Government is supposed to be accountable to the public by being responsive to any queries made of impropriety or conduct that could put its image into disrepute. Section 207(3) of the Constitution reads:

"The Press and other information media shall, at all times, be free to uphold the principles, provisions and objectives of this Constitution, and the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of The Gambia."

A heavy responsibility therefore falls on the shoulders of media practitioners who must conduct their investigation in good faith and publish their findings to enable government and people to form a reasonable and justifiable opinion on any given matter.

If the checks and balances of democracy is to be fit for purpose, the redress merited after the publication of any matter should be provided by either the executive, the legislative, or judicature, or all of them combined as necessity dictates.

The Gambia is now going through the trials of democratic governance which will enable a nation to combat alleged wrong doings without undermining social cohesion, peace and stability.

