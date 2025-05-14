Kenya: Duale Reiterates Commitment to Transfer UhHC Staff Payroll to Counties

14 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reiterated his commitment to uphold the constitution by transferring the payrolls and associated budgets for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff from the Ministry of Health to county governments.

Duale made these remarks at Afya House, Nairobi, during the launch of 2,000 Cold Chain Equipment (CCE) donated by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

"Health is a devolved function. I will not violate the Constitution," the Cabinet Secretary remarked, underscoring his respect for the law and the spirit of devolution.

The equipment will be distributed to all 47 counties to enhance access to immunization services, a key component of Primary Health Care and an essential pillar of UHC.

The event also highlighted the Government's commitment to strengthening last-mile delivery of vaccines, ensuring that every child, regardless of location, is protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

