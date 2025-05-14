Uganda: Investing in Girls' Education in Uganda's Largest Refugee Settlement

Ritah is an 11-year-old Congolese refugee residing in Kyaka II refugee settlement in Western Uganda. Tragically, she lost both her parents shortly after starting school and now lives with a foster parent.

Despite her foster parent's efforts, meeting the cost of Ritah's basic needs has been a challenge, putting her education at risk.

When Ritah failed to attend school for a week, the NGO ALIGHT Uganda referred her to Spotlight Initiative, which works with UNHCR and senior women teachers to identify and support vulnerable girls according to their needs.

Ritah was supported with essential school supplies such as a school bag, books, pens, soap, shoes, Vaseline and sanitary items. These materials allowed her to return to primary school and continue her studies.

"I am continuing school and seeing my dream of being a doctor coming true," said Ritah.

Girls in the refugee settlement face significant challenges, including high drop-out rates due to inadequate educational support, which in turn contributes to early marriage, child labour and violence. However, Ritah's story highlights how targeted interventions can overcome these barriers.

Following support from Spotlight Initiative, Ritah not only returned to school, but her academic performance improved dramatically. In a class of 152 pupils, Ritah is now ranked 16th in the class.

This transformation underscores the importance of sustained advocacy and support for girls' education in the settlement.

In 2024, Spotlight Initiative supported 530 girls in Kyaka II refugee settlement by providing school materials to meet their needs. These resources addressed critical gaps, improved retention rates among girls and helped to create a supportive learning environment where girls can thrive.

Ritah has transitioned from a vulnerable adolescent to an active member of her school's Anti Gender-based Violence Club. Through her advocacy, she inspires other young girls to return to school and pursue their dreams.