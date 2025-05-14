Ghana: Kotoko, Golden Kick for MTN FA Cup Final

12 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Asante Kotoko hitman, Albert Amoah, scored the only goal in their victory over Berekum Chelsea in the second MTN FA Cup semifinal match played in Tarkwa.

Amoah broke Chelsea's resistance in the 81st minute when all pointed to a goalless result in regulation time.

Yesterday's win handed Asante Kotoko the second final ticket and brings them face to face with tough Division One League (DOL) side, Golden Kick.

The DOL side thrashed Attram De Visser 3-1 in the first semifinal game played at the same venue on Saturday.

Related Articles

Golden Kick found the opener as early as the16th minute in dramatic fashion as Attram De Visser goalkeeper, Dawuud Ishaque, mistakenly turned the ball into his own net.

Just six minutes later, Golden Kick doubled their advantage through David Amuzu who capitalised on a defensive lapse.

Two minutes after the break, Bless Ege struck decisively to make it 3-0, before Precious Yaw Gyimah got a consolation for Attram De Visser.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.