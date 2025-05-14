Ghana: Imams, Scholars Sharpen Skills in Shariah Intelligence

Forty Imams, scholars, students and preachers from the Kpone-Katamanso Metropolis of the Greater Accra Region have undergone two-day workshop on Shariah Intelligence to deepen their understanding, and application of Islamic jurisprudence to address socioeconomic challenges of modern times.

Shariah Intelligence involves deep understanding of the Holy Qur'an, Hadiths (the practices of the Holy Prophet of Islam), consensus by scholars, and application of reasoning used to derive rulings based on existing principles.

The workshop was organised by S.A.I.D Academy, an Islamic school committed to excellence in English and Arabic education and the office of the Kpone Katamanso Metropolitan Chief Imam, at "Switzerland" in the metropolis, to empower the Islamic scholars and Imams to respect diversity of opinions when they differ on a particular issue.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times last Saturday about the workshop, the Executive Director of S.A.I.D Academy, Imam Sa-id Mukhtar Abubakar, said the Shariah Intelligence workshop was the first in the series of modules the Academy and partners were rolling out to equip the Imams and scholars with the tools and mechanisms to decipher issues of controversy and complications "affecting our health, our education, our society, our community, the world as a whole, that's is novel, we cannot find directly from the scriptures in the Qu'ran or in the Hadiths."

"There are the main sources of Islamic teaching like the Qu'ran, Hadiths (sunnah), Ijma and Qiyas. But there are also what is known as the Kawa'ids, the maxims."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are tools and mechanisms use to tackle issues when differences are there in opinion, theologically as well as in practical sense. These maxims are extrapolated from the meanings of the Holy Quran, formulated by jurists, scholars who understand the Quran and Hadiths.

So, they made it in the form of statement and like proverbs which are easily for you and I and any other lay person to understand. For instance, there is the maxim that says, all actions are judged by intentions, it is not in the Quran, it is a maxim, so, if you intend to do bad, Allah will judge you based on that," he added.

The Kpone Katamanso Metropolitan Chief Imam, Alhaji Saeed Abdulai, told the participants that the "thought-provoking Sharia Intelligence course is a reflection of our collective desire to strengthen our knowledge, refine our leadership and renew our commitment to serve our communities as spiritual guide and torchbearers of truth."

"The workshop will offer valuable insights and tools to deepen our understanding and enhance our roles as Imam and scholars," he added.

Some of the topics discussed and facilitated by a team of scholars included the evolution of Usool al-fiqh, primary sources of evidence, secondary sources: Ijma, Qiyas,Ra'I Al -Suhabi, Urf and Aadat. Safety net principle and comparing schools of ijtihad, understanding the Sunnah and Qawaaidul Fiqhiyyah and what to do when scholars differ.