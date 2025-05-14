Ghana: Govt Committed to Completing Boankra Inland Port - Prof. Gyampo

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) is optimistic about the completion of the Boankra Inland Port project, a key infrastructure development aimed at enhancing trade and logistics in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, assured that the government would see the project through to its fruition, despite the challenges that have plagued similar projects in the past.

"The Ghana Shippers Authority has been working closely with contractors and stakeholders to ensure that the project stays on track," he added.

Also referred to as the Boankra Integrated Logistics and Terminal (BILT) project, the flagship initiative is designed to provide a comprehensive logistics and transportation hub in Ghana.

Its completion is expected to have a significant impact on Ghana's economy, providing a much-needed boost to trade and commerce.

The first phase of the project, currently under construction by Justmoh Construction Limited, aims to reduce congestion at the Tema Port, improve efficiency in cargo handling, and provide a one-stop logistics facility for importers, exporters, and logistics service providers.

Speaking to journalists during a monthly site meeting at the Boankra Inland Port, Prof. Gyampo expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far, which is estimated at over 80 per cent of work done.

He emphasised that the government was committed to addressing legitimate concerns about the project to ensure its timely completion.

The CEO's comments come against the backdrop of Ghana's history of abandoning projects due to changes in government, a situation he believed had hindered the country's progress.

Prof. Gyampo stressed the need for Ghana to move beyond partisan politics when it comes to projects aimed at improving the country's infrastructure, arguing that such projects should be viewed as national initiatives that transcend political divides.

Once completed, the facility will offer a range of services, including warehousing, container storage, and customs clearance, among others. The project is also expected to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the surrounding areas.

Stakeholders are optimistic about the benefits the project will bring to Ghana's economy. The project's impact will be felt across various sectors, from trade and commerce to job creation and economic growth.

The Chief Executive of Justmoh Construction Limited, Dr Justice Amoh, in an interview after the meeting, discussed the progress of the project and appealed for timely financial disbursements from their client, the Ghana Shippers Authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stated that the current financial constraints have been hindering the progress of the work.

Project Consultant, Dr J.B. Koranteng-Yorke, said the phase one of the project was nearing completion. He added that contractors needed to add some facilities to phase one to meet international standards.

The feasibility studies for the project was carried out sometime in the 1970s but construction work started in 2002 with its completion delayed, following changes in government and financial constraints.

Construction of the stalled project started again in 2007 but stalled till 2018 when it was resurrected again. In 2020, renewed effort was put to get it completed in 2022, but the timeline could not be achieved.

GSA's efforts to ensure the project's completion demonstrate its commitment to improving Ghana's infrastructure.