Ghana: Gh¢49m Saga - Don't Mix Politics With Law - Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Special Aide to former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has warned against politicising the GH₵49 million National Signals Bureau controversy, insisting that it must be treated strictly as a legal matter.

He made the remarks while appearing on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, 10 May.

"We shouldn't mix politics with law," Aboagye insisted. "If there is credible evidence that public funds were misapplied, it must be pursued through formal investigations, not through headline-grabbing accusations."

He emphasised that the rule of law should guide the process, not partisan interest

Mr Aboagye went on to call for an independent inquiry led by the office of the Attorney-General and key security agencies.

Concluding his comments, Mr Aboagye urged all stakeholders to allow the judicial process to run its course.

"Let us resist the temptation to weaponise these allegations for political gain," he added. "Ghanaians deserve clarity and accountability, and that can only be achieved by keeping politics out of the courtroom." - Myjoyonline