Ghana: Scale Up Soco Project to Benefit More C'nities - Stakeholders

Tamale — Stakeholders and Implementers of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region's Social Cohesion (SOCO) Projects in Northern Ghana have appealed to the World Bank to consider scaling up the SOCO to stay permanently to serve the rural communities effectively.

According to them, the implementation of SOCO in Northern Ghana for the past two years had significantly made a positive impact on the lives of the people in Northern Ghana.

They made the statement here in Tamale on Friday when the Global Director for Social Development at the World Bank, Mr Robin Mearns, interacted with the stakeholders and implementers of the SOCO projects.

The Global Director of the World Bank was in the region for a two-day visit to assess the progress of work.

Initiated in 2022, the project operates in 48 selected districts in Upper East, West, North East, Northern, Savannah and Oti regions, has delivered 530 community infrastructure subprojects with 489 completed and handed over in February 2025.

Over 6,200 jobs have been created with 24,000 members receiving support to boost local productivity. The second cycle under implementation seeks to deliver 680 additional subproject

His meeting with the stakeholder and the implementers was to provide a platform for them to share their insights about the progress of the project in their various operational jurisdictions.

The Upper East Head of Field Office of the UNHCR, Mr Samuel Dzikunu, said the implementation of SOCO had improved educational infrastructure in northern Ghana.

Mr Mearns stated that his visit underscored the World Bank commitment to supporting Ghana development priorities, focusing on important areas such as social cohesion, economic growth, and environmental sustainability

"I have come to see for myself for some of the achievements of the project that I have been hearing a lot about," he noted, adding that the project was delivering more than expected.

"We have heard testimonies of very important achievements in terms of promoting social cohesion, the interaction among diverse groups within communities," he added.

He highlighted the scale and inclusiveness of the project were impressive, and emphasised that, "I strongly encourage additional funding to extend its reach to the remaining vulnerable districts."

Mr Mearns said they had seen tremendous amount of improvement in terms of self-determination, communities and individuals being able to take control over decisions that affected their own lives. Adding that Ghana was bringing tremendous economic prosperity to communities that had not seen much investment in the past.

Moreover, he stated that he was convinced of the need for the scale-up and for the continuation of the project and will work with their authorities, and also with the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to make a very strong case to the Minister of Finance in Ghana for the project continuation.

The Project Coordinator, Elizabeth Ohenewah Agyei, indicated SOCO was not only about "bricks and blocks" but about building community ownership and participation.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburudiba, also noted that the SOCO project infrastructure development had not only improved the quality of life for thousands of people, but also fostered economic growth and enhanced social cohesion.

He also requested the World Bank to continue the support to extend the project in order to cover the remaining MMDAs in the region.