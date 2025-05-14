Ghana: MCEs for TMA, GA East, Ningo-Prampram Confirmed

Ms Ebi Bright was last Friday confirmed as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

She obtained 28 votes out of the 31 casted and sworn-in by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo immediately.

The Minister administered to her the oath of office, the oath of allegiance and the oath of secrecy.

With her confirmation and subsequent swearing-in, Ms Bright becomes the first ever female MCE for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

In her acceptance speech, she pledged to serve with all dignity and integrity and also assured of her commitment to advancing the President's 24- hour economy initiative.

Acknowledging some key challenges within the metropolis, she said she was going to work closely with the Assembly Members and Members of Parliament for the constituencies to tackle those challenges.

In addition to this, she said she would be working closely with traditional authority and all stakeholders to implementing initiatives that would help create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth to help drive development in Tema.

"It is my mission to lead Tema into a bold new chapter, one defined by purpose, service, and love. Transforming Tema into a sustainable, industrial, economic, and social powerhouse, my vision is to transform Tema into a sustainable, inclusive, and dynamic urban hub where industrial revival is thriving 24-hour economy," she stated.

In addition, she said "I'm profoundly grateful to H.E John Dramani Mahama for the confidence he has reposed in me and all the gallant men and women who make up his cabinet and advisers and the assembly members and government appointees, for your endorsement."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a similar fashion, Mr Edmund Agboh was confirmed and sworn-in as the Ga East Municipal Assembly nominee, after obtaining a100 per cent of the votes cast.

Also the MCE nominee for Ningo-Prampram Municipal Assembly, Mr Raphael Uriel Nartey also secured 100 per cent of the votes cast to be confirmed.

The Regional Minister who addressed journalists after the exercise expressed satisfaction with the exercise across all the four municipalities.

She noted that the exercise was important as assemblies needed their MCEs to be confirmed and sworn-in to take office immediately and kick off developmental projects in their various assemblies.

"Developmental projects are on hold across the country as MCEs are yet to be confirmed to begin work, however we go to some assemblies and they reject their nominees, this is not helping the country as a whole, I keep on saying that we have to plead to our key makers, our assembly members, both elected and appointed, to confirm our nominees so that development can start at the various constituencies," she noted.