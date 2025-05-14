Ghana: EU Reaffirms Commitment to Ghana's Devt Agenda

The European Union (EU) has renewed its commitment towards Ghana's development in peace and security, education, water and sanitation, energy and infrastructure.

Ghana, it stressed, remained a preferred partner to the European Union, assuring that the said collaboration would continue to intensify.

Speaking at a reception hosted in Accra on Friday to celebrate Europe Day, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, noted that in today's turbulent global environment, it was ever more important to collaborate with partners such as Ghana who "think alike and act alike."

"Together with Ghana, we want to tackle challenges that no single nation can face alone," he said.

That, according to him was clear in Ghana's unwavering support to Ukraine's territorial integrity in the face of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

It also shared the country's concern about the Middle East, and ongoing crisis on the African continent.

The EU Ambassador also acknowledged the constructive role that Ghana played at the UN Security Council and, currently, as member of the Human Rights Council, "we look forward to celebrating our shared commitment to multilateralism at the upcoming EU-AU Ministerial Meeting on May 21, 2025, in Brussels.

The EU and Member States had significantly increased investments in major infrastructure. We collaborate with Ghana in building smart and sustainable cities, with equal access to energy, clean water, and sanitation.

"The EU is here to stay - with a commitment to multilateralism, regional peace and stability, and international rules-based trading," he stated.

Europe Day is observed across the world to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the formation of the European Union.

The evening's event was attended by the Ambassadors of the 10 EU countries in Ghana, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as traditional rulers represented by the Osu Mantse, Notsey Nii Nortey Owuo IV.

The Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, led the government delegation to the event.

Also in attendance were Members of Parliament, and other government officials, including Trade and Industries Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, and Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Samuel Basintale Amadu.

Mr Opare Addo on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the government and people of Ghana commended the EU for its renewed commitment to the country's socio-economic development.