Ghana: 3 Armed Robbers Get 19 Years

12 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Agbewode, Ho

The Ho Circuit Court, last Friday, sentenced three armed robbers to a total of 19 years imprisonment.

Mercy Sokpe, 22, Atsu Kumasa, 25, and Godfred Dzidonu, 19, who were charged on two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

They pleaded guilty to the charges, and the court, presided by Mr Osman Abdul-Hakeem, sentenced the three to three years each on the charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Atsu Kamasa and Godfred Dzidonu were additionally sentenced to five years each for robbery.ttacked the complainant with scissors, and the three bolted with the phone.

DSP Danku also revealed that the complainant raised the alarm, and Dzidonu was arrested in procession of the phone, and handed over to the police.

DSP Danku appealed to the public to provide timely and accurate information to the police to enable them carry out their duties of ensuring law and order and protecting lives and property.

