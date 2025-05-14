Somalia's President Elected Leader of New Political Party Amid Growing Political Tensions

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was on Tuesday night elected as the chairman and presidential candidate of a newly formed political party, Justice and Solidarity (Caddaaladda iyo Wadajirka), in a move that comes amid a tense political transition and growing uncertainty over the country's electoral direction.

In a speech delivered at the party's launch event in Mogadishu, the president launched a scathing attack on the leaders of several federal member states, accusing them of obstructing national progress and acting against the interests of the Somali people.

"Anyone who opposes the interests of the Somali nation is an enemy of peace and development," Mohamud declared, singling out the leaders of Puntland and Jubaland--two federal states that have been openly critical of his administration.

The president's remarks come as political tensions between Villa Somalia and the leaders of Puntland and Jubaland continue to escalate. Both regional administrations have rejected recent constitutional amendments and the federal government's approach to upcoming elections, raising concerns of a deepening rift within the fragile federal system.

The newly announced Justice and Solidarity party is strongly backed by loyalists of President Mohamud and is widely seen as a strategic platform to consolidate political power ahead of the 2026 elections. The move has sparked concerns among opposition figures, who accuse the president of attempting to entrench one-party dominance.

Critics also point to the president's appointment of the current electoral commission chairman--who previously served as his campaign manager in the 2022 election--as evidence of creeping authoritarianism.

The evolving political climate in Somalia remains highly volatile, with both domestic and international observers closely monitoring the situation. Many warn that unless inclusive dialogue and political consensus are prioritized, the country risks sliding into further instability ahead of the next electoral cycle.