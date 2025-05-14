Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Surprise Attack On Military Base in El-Wak Town, Gedo

14 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

El-Wak, Somalia — Militants from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group launched a surprise attack early Tuesday on a military base in the southern Somali town of El-Wak, in the Gedo region, local sources reported.

The base, jointly operated by the Somali National Army (SNA) and regional Jubbaland forces, came under heavy fire in the early hours, prompting a brief but intense exchange of gunfire between the attackers and government troops.

"There were casualties on both sides," a security official told Shabelle Radio on condition of anonymity. "However, the exact number of dead and wounded remains unclear due to the timing of the attack."

The situation in El-Wak has since returned to calm, with reports indicating that the Al-Shabaab fighters withdrew following the skirmish.

This latest assault comes amid rising concerns over Al-Shabaab's expanding operations. The group recently seized control of the strategic town of Adan Yabal in the Middle Shabelle region, following the withdrawal of the Somali government and local forces.

The fall of Adan Yabal has heightened security fears in central Somalia, as residents and officials warn of the group's growing reach.

In response, the Somali government and its international partners are expected to intensify military operations in a bid to regain control over lost territories and suppress the insurgency.

Al-Shabaab has waged a brutal insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, regularly targeting military positions, government officials, and civilians in its effort to topple the internationally backed Somali administration.

