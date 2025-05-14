Zimbabwe: One-Year-Old Baby Dies After Falling Into 9 Metres Deep Open Well

A one-year-old baby died in Komboniyatsva, Epworth, after falling into a nine metres deep open well on Monday.

The toddler had been playing outside while the mother was doing chores inside the house.

"The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a toddler (one year, three months) died after falling into an open well about nine metres deep at Komboniyatsva, Epworth, Harare on 12/05/25.

"The incident occurred while the mother of the victim was doing household chores in the house and the victim was playing with other children outside," reads a statement released by the police.