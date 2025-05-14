Zimbabwe: Five Killed, 18 Injured in Road Traffic Accident

14 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

FIVE people perished while 18 others were injured after the driver of a truck they were aboard failed to negotiate a steep descent along the Mvurwi-Kanyemba road.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the tragedy, which occurred Monday evening.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which five people were killed while 18 others were injured at the 101 kilometre peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba Road, Mahuwe on May 12, 2025 at around 1700 hours," said Nyathi.

He said a Hino Dutro truck with 35 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels.

"The accident occurred while the truck was descending a steep slope and approaching a sharp curve," he added.

Meanwhile, in another fatal road traffic accident which occurred in Mazowe, four people were killed while eight others were injured when a Nissan NV350 kombi veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof at the 52 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road this Tuesday at around mid-morning.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Concession Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

