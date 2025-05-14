South Africa: Hawks Conduct Search and Seizure Operation At Pretoria High Court

14 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Serious Corruption Investigation component conducted a search and seizure operation at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

"The operation relates to allegations of fraudulent Notices of Motion being unlawfully issued by an identified employee of that court," the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation said in a statement.

"It is alleged that the said employee has been issuing fraudulent Notices of Motion to undocumented foreign nationals to prevent their deportation to their countries of origin."

This matter was formally reported to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in March 2025

"This search and seizure operation specifically targeted one office and an individual believed to be central to the commission of these offences. Exhibits were seized for further investigations," the statement said.

