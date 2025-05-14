South Africa: 100 Unpolished Diamonds Recovered in Operation Vala Umgodi

Nationwide Vala Umgodi operations conducted during the month of April has led to the arrest of 1 857 suspects of different nationalities.

"These suspects were arrested for illegal mining related offences and various other crimes such as murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of explosives and possession of counterfeit goods," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"More than 100 unpolished diamonds were seized during three separate Vala Umgodi operations in and around the areas of Kleinzee and Port Nolloth and Northern Cape leading to the arrest of 15 illegal miners," the police said.

Other items seized during Vala Umgodi operations in April 2025 include:

27 unlicensed firearms,

385 rounds of ammunition,

71 vehicles that include sedans, bakkies, trucks, big mining machineries, trailers, and tractors,

341 phendukas and 6 phenduka stands.

In the same month in the Free State, the SAPS' Bomb Disposal and Explosive Experts, with the support of a private security company, seized 290 detonators. These explosives were allegedly left abandoned by illegal unground miners at Kopanong mine.

On 21 April 2025 in Gauteng, an intelligence-driven operation in Primrose and Rietvlei, resulted in the arrest of 10 illegal miners. In Primrose, a joint operation at Marathon/Rasta informal settlement led to the arrest of eight individuals found in possession of various equipment that include phendukas, steel balls, gas cylinders, and generators. Two of these suspects were also found in possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition.

In KwaZulu-Natal, an intelligence driven operation by members who are deployed to Operation Vala Umgodi in the province led to the arrest of five suspects. They were found in possession of R1.5 million worth of Eskom property in the vicinity of Empangeni and Mtunzini policing precincts on 06 April 2025.

A Vala Umgodi operation in Limpopo led to the arrest of 69 illegal miners and undocumented foreign nationals in and around Sekhukhune, Vhembe, Mopani, and Capricorn Districts between Saturday, 12 April 2025 and Sunday, 13 April 2025. Various illegal mining equipment were also seized.

On 26 April 2025, the Vala Umgodi team deployed in Mpumalanga arrested 38 suspects during a disruptive operation carried out at Simile informal settlement in Sabie and at Skoonplaas informal settlement in Pilgrims Rest.

In the North West, a total of 21 accused appeared in the Brits and Mogwase Magistrates' Courts on 24 April 2025, for contravention of the Immigration Act, 2002.

These suspects were apprehended during Vala Umgodi operations executed on Wednesday, 23 April 2025 and Thursday, 24 April 2025, in Witrandjie village near Sun City and Majakaneng village, outside Brits respectively.

Out of 21 accused, three were found guilty by the Brits Magistrate's Court and sentenced to six months imprisonment or a fine of R2000 wholly suspended. The court also ordered that the accused be deported to their countries of origin. The other accused were remanded in custody until their next individual appearances at both Mogwase and Brits courts.

Operation Vala Umgodi is government's response to prevent and combat illegal mining activities in the country.

Since its inception in December 2023, more than 20 000 suspects have been arrested while over 600 firearms, that include imitation firearms (toy guns) and 14 000 rounds of ammunition have been seized through Vala Umgodi operations.