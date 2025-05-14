Kenya: Nairobi Health Committee Orders Closure of Carrefour, Naivas Supermarkets Due to Health Violations, Expired Products

14 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Assembly's Health Committee has ordered the immediate closure of all Carrefour, Naivas Supermarket outlets across the city following allegations of selling expired food products and employing untested food handlers.

Speaking on Wednesday, Health Committee Chairperson Maurice Ochieng said an inspection conducted at the Naivas branch on Moi Avenue revealed expired items on the shelves, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

"We have walked to almost all eateries and supermarkets. Now we are here at Naivas supermarket, Moi Avenue, and we have realised that there are expired products being put on the shelves, putting Nairobians at risk because of food safety," Ochieng said.

He further claimed that many of the supermarket's food handlers had not undergone the mandatory health testing, contrary to public health regulations.

Ochieng noted that the move would allow the handlers to acquire the requisite certificates.

"We have also found that most people who are handling food are not tested; therefore, as a committee, we resolve that we close all the Naivas Supermarkets so that they can be tested and be given certificates," he added.

Ochieng called on Nairobi County's Health CEC, Suzanne Silantoi, to act swiftly to safeguard public health and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

The committee's directive comes amid growing concerns over food safety in major retail outlets in the city.

Naivas, one of Kenya's largest supermarket chains,which has operated in the country for more than 30 years, is yet to issue an official response to the allegations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.