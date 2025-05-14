Kenya: Nairobi Health Committee Orders Closure of Carrefour, Naivas Supermarkets Due to Health Violations, Expired Products

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Assembly's Health Committee has ordered the immediate closure of all Carrefour, Naivas Supermarket outlets across the city following allegations of selling expired food products and employing untested food handlers.

Speaking on Wednesday, Health Committee Chairperson Maurice Ochieng said an inspection conducted at the Naivas branch on Moi Avenue revealed expired items on the shelves, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

"We have walked to almost all eateries and supermarkets. Now we are here at Naivas supermarket, Moi Avenue, and we have realised that there are expired products being put on the shelves, putting Nairobians at risk because of food safety," Ochieng said.

He further claimed that many of the supermarket's food handlers had not undergone the mandatory health testing, contrary to public health regulations.

Ochieng noted that the move would allow the handlers to acquire the requisite certificates.

"We have also found that most people who are handling food are not tested; therefore, as a committee, we resolve that we close all the Naivas Supermarkets so that they can be tested and be given certificates," he added.

Ochieng called on Nairobi County's Health CEC, Suzanne Silantoi, to act swiftly to safeguard public health and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

The committee's directive comes amid growing concerns over food safety in major retail outlets in the city.

Naivas, one of Kenya's largest supermarket chains,which has operated in the country for more than 30 years, is yet to issue an official response to the allegations.