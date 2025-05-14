Nigeria: The Power of Collaboration in Infodemic Response - Insights From a Workshop

blog

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

This African proverb couldn't be more relevant as we navigate the complex world of health misinformation and disinformation. As the global community continues to grapple with infodemics, where false and misleading health information spreads faster than facts, collaboration has emerged not just as a strategy, but as a necessity.

For too long, infodemic management efforts have been siloed and fragmented across sectors, organisations, and countries. Health communicators work in isolation from technologists, while community actors are often left out of policy conversations. This disjointed approach has weakened response mechanisms and allowed misinformation to flourish. A 2022 review on the COVID-19 pandemic communication strategies highlighted that fragmented efforts often led to duplication, resource wastage, and inconsistent messaging, which in turn eroded public trust.

Similarly, the Lancet Commission on the COVID-19 response noted that lack of coordinated risk communication strategies contributed to avoidable mortality and prolonged the pandemic's impact. These gaps show that disunity costs lives and the only way forward is collaboration.

To bridge this gap, Nigeria Health Watch, in partnership with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Ghana Health Service and World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria hosted the Infodemic Management Collaborative Learning Workshop on April 24, 2025 in Accra, Ghana, to enhance regional collaboration and knowledge exchange on managing health information disorders and infodemics, towards building a resilient public health information ecosystem in Africa.

The workshop brought together diverse voices; health communicators, data analysts, policymakers, and researchers proving that no one sector holds all the answers. However, together, they can ask better questions and co-create powerful solutions.

The workshop adapted the AJ&Smart 4C Framework, which stands for Collect, Choose, Create, Commit, a structured approach to designing effective workshops regardless of topic or duration.

The infodemic management collaborative learning model: A template

The workshop activities were structured in two phases. The first phase was centered around board station activities adopting the 4C's framework for collaborative learning where questions were asked based on the four (4) pillars of infodemic management; identification, simplification, amplification and quantification.

This enabled a structured and interactive exploration of the different challenges related to managing infodemics. Participants were able to draw from their experiences and learnings to recommend interventions rooted in real-life scenarios, fact-checking mechanisms for rural communities, digital literacy campaigns for youth, and engagement strategies that blend modern media with traditional community structures.

The second phase was a group exercise aimed at strengthening the pillars of the Health Information Disorder and Infodemic Management (HIDIM) Collaborative Learning Network. Participants were grouped based on the pillars of the network and were engaged with questions to strengthen the pillars of the network thereby fostering collective ownership and representation for the network.

These models of learning, grounded in adult learning principles and peer-driven innovation, offers a replicable framework for other countries seeking to strengthen their infodemic management ecosystem.

As we build on the momentum from the workshop and look toward future engagements, two principles stand firm: collaboration and the need for a platform to collaborate is crucial and of utmost importance. These are not merely concepts, but are strategies imperative for resilience, sustainability, and meaningful impact.

The Launch of the HIDIM Collaborative Learning Network by Nigeria Health Watch whose objective is to build an expanded, diverse, collaborative network of health information disorder managers, equipping them with the skills, tools, networks and platforms to actively engage and drive change within their respective spaces.

Tackling the complex challenge of health misinformation requires a coordinated, multi-sectoral response. Whether you serve on the frontlines of healthcare, contribute to shaping public discourse, develop digital solutions, or influence policy -- your role is indispensable. The success of this endeavour depends on the collective commitment of all stakeholders.

Why collaboration matters now more than ever

"We cannot manage what we do not understand, and we cannot understand without listening to each other," was a recurring message at the workshop as participants mapped out the roots and ripple effects of misinformation in their communities from vaccine hesitancy to climate-related health myths.

Collaboration plays a pivotal role in strengthening public health responses, especially in an increasingly interconnected world. By working together, stakeholders can share local insights that bring depth and authenticity to global narratives. These insights ensure that health interventions and messages are grounded in the lived realities of the communities they aim to serve, making them more relevant and impactful.

Moreover, collaboration helps to build community trust. When stakeholders across traditional and digital platforms align their efforts, it fosters a unified approach that resonates more strongly with the public. This unity not only enhances message credibility but also reinforces public confidence in the systems and individuals delivering health information.

Pooling resources is another powerful advantage of collaboration. By combining expertise, networks, and funding, partners can amplify the voices of credible sources and push back against the spread of misinformation and disinformation. In a landscape where false narratives can easily gain traction, a collective approach ensures that accurate, evidence-based information reaches wider and more diverse audiences.

Perhaps most importantly, collaboration strengthens the resilience of health systems especially those that are under-resourced. When partners come together, they can bridge gaps, support each other's efforts, and build more sustainable systems that are better equipped to respond to current and future health challenges.

The insights and momentum generated from the workshop have laid the foundation for a broader, more collaborative approach to managing health misinformation across Africa. We're excited to announce the launch of the Health Information Disoder Management Network (HIDIMN) a collaborative learning network for advocates, researchers, policymakers, and communicators committed to fighting health misinformation through shared knowledge and coordinated action.

As part of this launch, we are hosting the "Networked Approaches to Combating Health Information Disorder" webinar on May 15, 2025 that would convene stakeholders, share key learnings from the workshop, and explore pathways for collective impact.

Click here to register and become part of a growing movement to transform how we manage infodemics across the continent. Together, we can strengthen our resilience against misinformation and ensure healthier, better-informed communities.