Nigeria: International Criminal Court Hasn't Announced Meeting With Nigeria's Chief Justice Over Detention of Biafra Separatist Leader Kanu

International Criminal Court hasn't announced meeting with Nigeria's chief justice over detention of Biafra separatist leader Kanu

IN SHORT: A message circulating on Facebook claims the International Criminal Court's "chief justice" has announced a meeting with Nigeria's chief justice over the continued detention of Biafra separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The claim is false.

The "chief justice" of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced an urgent meeting with Nigeria's chief justice over the federal government's continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu. That's according to a message posted as "breaking news" in a public Facebook group with over 25,300 members.

The post quotes the ICC's "chief justice" as saying: "In light of numerous appeals and growing international concern following the Nigerian court's decision, it's alarming that Mr. Kanu remains in custody. If the Nigerian government continues to defy the court's judgment and delay justice, appropriate sanctions will be considered."

It is circulating alongside a photo of Chile Eboe-Osuji, a Nigerian judge who served as the president of the ICC from March 2018 to March 2021.

The ICC investigates and tries individuals "charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community - genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression".

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), a group agitating for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra in southeastern Nigeria. The region's secession in 1967 led to a 30-month civil war.

He has been facing charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony, among others.

Kanu has been in custody in Abuja since June 2021, after he was re-arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria.

He was first arrested in October 2015. He fled Nigeria in September 2017 after a military raid on his home while he was out on bail.

But is the claim that the ICC has announced a meeting with Nigeria's chief justice over Kanu's continued detention true? We checked.

No truth to it

First, the title of the head of the ICC is "president", not "chief justice". The current president of the ICC is judge Tomoko Akane.

Second, the claim did not include important information, such as when and where the announcement was made.

Third, we found no evidence of the announcement on the ICC's website or X account - two of the court's busiest online communication channels.

Furthermore, the media usually reports on such announcements by the ICC. The absence of a media report shows that this is a made-up statement.

Therefore, the claim circulating on Facebook is false.

