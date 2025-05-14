Rwanda: Match Day 27 Recap - Refereeing Drama, Steward On the Spot, Vision FC Relegated...

It was an intriguing match day 27 of the Rwanda Premier League as APR FC and Rayon Sports got decisive results to stay in the title race while others handed themselves a sigh of relief after moving out of the relegation zone.

Police FC players were left fuming at controversial refereeing decisions when star forward Richard Kilongozi thought he gave his team a late equalizer against the Blues only for the referee to decide that the ball didn't cross the line.

Rayon's celebration at fulltime was, however, spoiled by a steward who showed violent conduct by kicking a fan who fell down and lost consciousness as a result.

Times Sport takes a look at five key takeaways from the RPL match day 27 games.

Controversial referee decision denies Police clean goal

Linesman Emmanuel Habumugisha came at the centre of controversy when he denied Police FC a legitimate 93rd minute equalizer in Sunday's 1-0loss to Rayon Sports.

Substitute Richard Kilongozi lobbed a ball into the net before Youssou Diagne cleared it. Habumugisha, however, denied them the goal, insisting that the ball didn't cross the line.

This decision became the major talking point of an otherwise exciting game.

Coach Vincent Mashami refused to judge referee for deciding against counting the goal because he 'wasn't close to the goal' but insisted that the same referee wasn't up to his task if the ball really crossed the line as indicated by his players.

Steward faces charges after kicking fan

While stewards and security officers are deployed at the stadium to ensure fans safety, it wasn't the case for one Venuste Akimana who is detained by Rwanda National Police over violent conduct towards a Rayon Sports supporter.

The steward in question works for Tiger Gates, a local security service company certified to do security service at stadiums for the past three years.

His arrest came hours after of the incident circulated on social media with many condemning him for violent conduct.

What makes it a worrying is the fact that this happened at fulltime when fans joined players on the pitch for celebrations on a rainy Sunday evening.

The steward could have found another way of apprehending the fan rather than chasing him like a thief.

Stewards are very much needed in football but they must go through the necessary training and know how to deal with fans especially during celebrations.

Abba chases down Ngagne's tally in golden boot race

For the second time running, a player from Bugesera FC, who are hovering around the drop zone is vying for the award for the league top scorer.

Nigerian striker Umar Abba is now tied on 13 goals with Fall Ngagne at the top of the goalscoring charts in the league.

With the Senegalese now sidelined for a lengthy injury, Abba has a chance to win the top scorer award if he scores at least one more goal in the remaining three matches.

Rwaka's masterpiece of tactical decision in Rayon's win

Many people were warried when Rayon caretaker coach Claude Rwaka took off his trusted striker Abeddy Biramahire in the 60th minute against Police and brought on a winger Fiston Ishimwe to play as a false 9.

Though Biramahire had been heavily marked by Samuel Ndizeye and David Chimezie in the Police FC defense, only a few thought Ishimwe would get in to fill in his shoes when he replaced him.

Whether Rwaka took a gamble or he actually knew what he was doing, the substitution worked to perfection as Ishimwe came from the bench to net the winner.

Kyeyune spearheading Muhazi's survival

Ugandan midfielder Mohammed Kyeyune is gradually establishing himself as the star at Muhazi United, spearheading their quest to maintain their topflight status.

Kyeyune scored a thunderous free-kick in the 94th minute to help his side hold Kiyovu Sports to a pulsating 2-2 draw the previous weekend. He again scored the match winner at Umuganda Stadium in a fiercely contested 2-1 win over Rutsiro FC last weekend.

The central midfielder has hit form and he is delivering at the tail end of the season. His goals could likely help Emmanuel Ruremesha's side stay in the Premier League.

Vision relegated to second division

Vision FC's relegation from Rwanda Premier League was just a matter of time. It wasn't until Saturday when Marines sent them packing after beating them 2-1 at Umuganda Stadium.

They return to the second division after just one season in the topflight football.