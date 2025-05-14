Rwanda: The Poet's Perspective - When Love Meets Impossible Timing

Rwandan actress and poet Saranda Oliva Umutoni, also known in poetry as Saranda Poetess, recently released a powerful and soft-touching poem "Twahuye Mu Gihe Kibi" which loosely translates to 'We met at the wrong time.

In the poem, Umutoni captures the bittersweet reality of connections that bloom at ill-timed moments.

Through lyrical exploration of life's complicated timing, the poet weaves a narrative that resonates with anyone who has ever experienced the unique heartbreak of meeting someone special when circumstances make a relationship impossible.

Umutoni told The New Times that the poem emerged from a composite of real human experiences.

"The inspiration came from listening to real stories that people shared with me. These were powerful personal experiences of meeting someone special when life circumstances made it impossible to continue the relationship," she said.

She emphasizes that it is not just a mirror of others' feelings but also a product of deep observation and personal connection to this theme.

For those who have lived through the unusual pain of ill-timed connections, Umutoni hopes her poem offers validation and comfort.

"I hope people who've been through this kind of situation feel seen and understood. Sometimes, love doesn't fail because of a lack of connection, but simply because the timing wasn't right."

The poet hopes people to know their experience is valid, that even if it didn't work out, the love was real, and it mattered.

Listeners who return to "Twahuye Mu Gihe Kibi" will discover layers of meaning beyond their first encounter with the text. Umutoni reveals that the poem contains symbolic elements, particularly noting how silence in the poem shows how many feelings are left unspoken when people know the timing is wrong.

This intentional symbolism allows the poem to communicate deeper emotions without saying them directly. The visuals of this piece produced by Therapoetry Lab, was started by fellow actress Nana Nadine Iradukunda and Patrick A. Karake.

The Heart of the Poem

At its core, "Twahuye Mu Gihe Kibi" tells the story of "two people who feel a strongly emotional connection, but meet at a time when life doesn't allow that love to grow."

Through this narrative, the composer explores "emotional conflict, letting go, and accepting that sometimes the right person comes at the wrong moment."

What makes the poem particularly powerful is its address of a universal experience that many people have lived but rarely talk about, giving voice to a shared human experience that often remains unacknowledged.

When considering the poem's place in broader cultural conversations, Umutoni points to modern social dynamics that make her theme particularly relevant. She noted that in today's world, many people are focused on personal growth, education, careers, or healing from past experiences and in that process, they often meet others they connect with deeply, but they can't build a future together because of timing or other life challenges."

The poem contributes to "a larger conversation about emotional maturity, about understanding that love is not always enough without the right conditions," said Umutoni.

Reflecting on her creative journey, Umutoni expresses deep appreciation for those who shared their experiences. "This poem exists because they trusted me with their truth," she says.

She also emphasizes the importance of her own reflective process, noting that she gave herself time to sit, reflect, and write from what she sees happening in real life.

She concludes with gratitude toward the media platforms that have supported her work, recognizing their role in allowing these stories to reach more people and start meaningful conversations around love, timing, and emotional healing.